Tori Spelling

The 90210 vet revealed in her 2008 memoir, sTORI Telling, that father Aaron Spelling once gifted her and brother Randy Spelling with a snow machine! “My dad hired a snow machine to blow out so much powder that it not only filled the tennis court, it created a sledding hill at one end of the court,” she wrote in the book. The Mother, May I Sleep With Danger star reportedly did the same for her own children with husband Dean McDermott one year later.