Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator star is an Austrian citizen by birth and became a U.S. citizen in 1983. He commemorated the milestone in 2018. “35 years ago today, I became a citizen of the United States of America,” the former California governor wrote via Twitter. “I arrived here almost 50 years ago with empty pockets, but full of dreams. I owe it all to America. It was, without a doubt, one of the proudest days of my life.”