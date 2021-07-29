Cobie Smulders

The How I Met Your Mother alum earned her U.S. citizenship in September 2020, just in time for Election Day. “I have been living in the U.S. for 16 years now working and paying taxes, making little humans, creating a family and making this Country my home,” she wrote via Instagram. “But I have been unable to Vote. I am excited to do so in this coming election in November. It is an opportunity that I will not waste and am grateful to have my Vote count when so many people who are working and living in this country as long or longer than I have are not able to.”