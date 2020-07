Emily Blunt

The Devil Wears Prada star was born in London and in 2015 became a U.S. citizen in the same swearing-in ceremony as Matthew McConaughey‘s wife, Camila Alves. “Do I feel half British? It’s complicated,” Blunt told the Boston Globe at the time. “I felt quite conflicted about the whole thing. It’s better for tax. It’s cheaper being an American.”