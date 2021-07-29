Gleb Savchenko

The Dancing With the Stars pro became a U.S. citizen in July 2021 after first moving to America in 2004.

“It’s a dream come true,” he told E! News after the label was official. “I grew up in Russia, in Moscow, and I’d always just read [about the States]. It was like an impossible dream for me to live in America and one day become an American citizen. … I sent a picture to my dad, and he kind of got a little emotional. They’re not getting younger, so I was like, ‘It’d be a great opportunity for them at some point to come live here, too.’ I cannot even describe how awesome it is. I am so, so happy.”