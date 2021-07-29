John Oliver

The HBO host, born in the U.K., became a citizen in 2019. “The feeling you get at the end of that process is overwhelming relief,” he told The Hollywood Reporter after completing his naturalization ceremony. “If you’re going to take swings, you’d better take ownership of the ground you’re standing on. It’s one thing being lectured to by a tourist; it’s different being lectured to by someone who lives here. So that feels meaningfully different to me. It’s your right to speak critically about the country that you have chosen.”