Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum became a U.S. citizen in 2004 and maintains dual Canadian and U.S. citizenship.”I felt it was important to become a U.S. citizen in order to vote in the United States,” Anderson said in a statement at the time. “U.S. citizenship will allow me, in the future, to petition to bring my children’s grandparents down to the United States to care for them once they become older.”