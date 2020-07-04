Peta Murgatroyd

The Dancing With the Stars pro was sworn in as a U.S. citizen in 2019 with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and their son, Shai, in attendance. The New Zealand native, who was raised in Australia, shared her emotional experience via Instagram at the time. “I’m getting misty eyed writing this, because I haven’t reflected on my life up until this point … here I was sitting in an auditorium with 1000 people, with my Ukrainian/American husband and my American son … .a girl from little Perth with a big dream of being ‘someone’,” she wrote. “I love the life I created, but it wouldn’t be possible without the United States giving me the chance to succeed and live in the best country in the world … This will always be home now.”