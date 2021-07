Ryan Reynolds

The Canada-born actor became a U.S. citizen and happily voted in the American presidential election for the first time in 2020. “This is my first time voting in America,” he joked via Instagram, after filling out his mail-in ballot in October. “I’d like to thank my wife Blake [Lively] for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud.”