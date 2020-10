Ben Affleck

The Batman actor works tirelessly on behalf of the Eastern Congo Initiative, which he founded in 2009 to help women and children affected by sexual violence and rape. In May 2013, the ECI partnered with TOMS shoes for a special line. “Getting involved in something, helping others, improving the fabric of the universe – I believe if you do that, even just a little bit, I think you’ll find your life gets better, too,” Affleck said at the time.