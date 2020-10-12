Pippa Middleton

The Celebrate author completed a 3,000-mile charity bicycle race across America in June 2014 with her brother James Middleton. After she finished, Duchess Kate’s sister auctioned off her bike on eBay, adding to the more than $25,000 she raised for the British Heart Foundation during her ride. “The challenge of riding across the Rockies, coping with the heat of the Arizona desert and climbing over 170,000 vertical feet in the six days was incredibly tough, but every inch of the 3,000 mile race was worth it, to help the BHF fight heart disease,” she said at the time.