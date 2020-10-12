Holly Robinson Peete

Peete supports Children Mending Hearts, a charity that facilitates arts education programs for disadvantaged kids. “I’m in my 40s and can’t remember any class where there wasn’t art. We didn’t do it just to finger-paint — it develops your brain,” the actress said. “My daughter is lucky to go to schools where there is a lot of art implemented, but the children that are missing out on those programs are missing out on an important part of their development. We have to change that.”