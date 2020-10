Victoria Beckham

How Posh! To help support the mothers2mothers charity, which strives to eliminate the transmission of HIV and AIDS between mothers and their unborn children, Beckham sold 600 pieces from her personal wardrobe in August 2014. “These clothes have been on some incredible journeys – I’ve had so much fun in them, and I want to share that and give other people the chance to have a piece of what I’ve been so incredibly fortunate to have,” she told Grazia UK at the time.