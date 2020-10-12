Abigail Disney

As a filmmaker who documents women in war-ravaged nations, the mission of Search for Common Ground resonated with Disney. “I love how they teach that violence is never OK,” the great-niece of Walt Disney previously told Us of the peace-building charity. “They create dialogue on the ground and [work] with local com- munities in war-torn areas.” To make a better future, she said, “we have to choose to believe peace is possible, people are lovable and we can make a different world.”