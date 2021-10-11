Ariana Grande

The “Dangerous Woman” singer announced in October 2021 that she was teaming up with BetterHelp to “give away up to $5 million in free therapy” in honor of World Mental Health Day. “I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains),” she wrote via social media. “I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing.”