Bethenny Frankel

The SkinnyGirl creator chartered planes for victims, raised millions of dollars and donated countless relief supplies through her B Strong Foundation after Hurricane Maria rocked Puerto Rico in September 2017. “I just did one thing and it turned into a hundred things,” Frankel told Us exclusively two months later. “It’s like a single thing you do and you see it makes a difference and it’s contagious and a lot of people are helping you and you’re just connecting and how can you not continue to help because you can’t unsee what you’ve seen.”