Through her BeyGOOD initiative, Beyoncé teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in April 2020 to donate $6 million to aid mental health organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic. “BeyGOOD has partnered with Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to provide $6 million in funding to organizations providing mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA,” a statement on her website read. “The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance [on] Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit.”

The former Destiny’s Child member also launched a new initiative in June 2020 called Black Parade, during which she would help support Black-owned businesses in the U.S.

Three years earlier, she released the remix to “Mi Gente” by J. Balvin and Willy William and announced that all proceeds from the song would benefit Hurricane Maria relief efforts. “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands,” she wrote on Instagram about the track.