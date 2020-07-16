Beyoncé

Through her BeyGOOD initiative, Beyoncé teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in April 2020 to donate $6 million to aid mental health organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic. “BeyGOOD has partnered with Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to provide $6 million in funding to organizations providing mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA,” a statement on her website read. “The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance [on] Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit.”

The former Destiny’s Child member also launched a new initiative in June 2020 called Black Parade, during which she would help support Black-owned businesses in the U.S.