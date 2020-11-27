Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The couple donated $500,000 to organizations helping at-risk youth in Canada in November 2020. The pair decided to give $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and another $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto ahead of the holidays. “The young people who pass through the doors of Covenant House more often than not have a story marked by extraordinary trauma,” Reynolds said in a statement on the charity’s website. “They are so much more than that trauma. They have so much to offer the world. Matching this gift is saying you believe in them. You believe in the power of compassion to transform the trajectory of a human being.”