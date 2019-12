Cardi B

The “Rodeo” rapper loaded up her sleigh — or Target cart, as the case may be — with thousands of dollars of presents for kids in need in December 2019, according to TMZ. The site reported that Cardi B spent about $5,000 on toys, games, dolls, car sets and other gifts at the Miami-area Target and loaded the haul into a moving van with the help of her staffers.