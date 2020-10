Chance the Rapper

The musician has often helped the community in his hometown of Chicago, with a focus on education and the school system. The “No Problem” rapper cofounded the SocialWorks foundation to help empower the youth and has raised more than $2 million for Chicago Public School System. In August 2017, he donated $1 million of his own money to the cause. He also launched the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund to support arts in public schools.