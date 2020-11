Ciara

As the 2020 holiday season grew near, Ciara teamed up with Amazon to surprise a lucky Seattle Children’s Hospital employee working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Level Up” singer curated a custom home makeover with brand-new furniture and décor. To further give back to the community, Amazon also donated to Seattle Children’s Hospital and Why Not You Foundation, the nonprofit founded and led by Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson.