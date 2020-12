David Dobrik

The YouTuber donated $50,000 in December 2020 to TikTok star Madison Olds as she raises money on GoFundMe to help her boyfriend Derek Jezewsky. Olds, who is hoping to get Jezewsky a stem cell procedure that could help him walk again, has been tagging Dobrik in TikToks to get him to duet with her. Instead, the Slovak native partnered with Postmates to donate $50,000 to the fundraiser. The generous amount allowed the couple to reach their fundraising goal.