Ellie Goulding

Ahead of the Christmas holiday in December 2019, the “Anything Could Happen” singer chose to spend her time giving back to those experiencing homelessness in London. She volunteered with homelessness aid charity Crisis, wearing an all-black ensemble and a name tag that read “Ellie G” as she handed out beverages. She previously opened up about her work with Crisis in December 2018, when she tweeted about how it’s “always such a pleasure to work with all the other volunteers and staff” involved with the charity. She described Crisis as a “warm [and] safe environment for people to come in off the street and have some food, a chat or just some warmth.”