George and Amal Clooney

The couple donated to three organizations in August 2020 following a deadly explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, which left more than 100 people dead and 5,000 wounded. “We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating these three 100,000 dollars and hope that others will help in any way they can.”