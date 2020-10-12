Halsey

On May 28, the “Bad at Love” singer made generous donations after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ”I have been trying to figure out how to help more directly so I have complied [sic] a list of organizations,” she wrote via Twitter. “I’ve donated to a few, and you can too. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Halsey gave $50,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, $25,000 to Reclaim the Block and $25,000 to Black Visions Collective. She also made contributions to The Minnesota Freedom Fund and the Black Lives Matter initiative. “My initial contributions are $100,000 to the various organizations I have included,” she tweeted. “I encourage you and my peers to contribute whatever you can. Every amount counts!!!!!”