Jack Harlow

The rapper announced in October 2021 that he plans to donate to five local organizations in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. AMPED, Center for Women and Families, Grace M. James Academy of Excellence, Louisville Urban League and Metro United Way will all receive money from the musician.

“I spent all my life fantasizing about being someone that could put Louisville on a pedestal,” Harlow told Billboard at the time. “There’s a spirit and pride that runs deep, and it becomes more obvious to me when I travel to other cities and realize that that doesn’t exist everywhere. The city has always been special to me and I think we breed very unique, often laid-back people.”