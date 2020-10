Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers actress and fiancé Alex Rodriguez helped raise $26 million for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in October 2017. The pair put together the star-studded One Voice: Somos Live! concert to help collect the funds. The singer also donated $1 million of her own money to relief efforts after she was unable to contact her extended family who live on the island. Lopez and the former Yankees player headed to the island in January 2018 to help those in need.