Justin Timberlake

The “Man of the Woods” crooner gifted 17-year-old Jake Sitt, who lives with cerebral palsy, with a wheelchair-accessible van in November 2020. Timberlake purchased the van after Jake and his father, Tim, raised more than $35,000 in hopes of buying the van themselves. Now, the family gets to keep the funds to help pay for Jake’s care. “It’s my pleasure. Like I said, I heard there was a goal to try to get this van before Thanksgiving. I heard your story and saw a little news clip about it,” Timberlake told the family over Zoom ahead of Thanksgiving. “I was so moved that I want you guys to have this van. I’m going to cover all the costs. I want you guys to have a great holiday. You inspire me, Jake.”