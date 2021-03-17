Kelly Clarkson

The “Stronger” singer teamed up with Wayfair to rebuild two Lake Charles, Louisiana, residents’ homes that were destroyed by back-to-back hurricanes in 2020. The Kelly Clarkson Show host, who is a brand ambassador for Wayfair, revealed the finished projects in March 2021. “It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot,” she said in a press release, noting she and the furniture retailer covered all the recovery and renovation costs for the houses. “I am so happy that Wayfair and I were able to step in to help these families get back on their feet by creating a space they love and are proud to call home.”