Khloé Kardashian

The Good American cofounder took her daughter, True, to their local fire station in December 2020 to donate toys for the holiday season. “I know True is young, but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “It’s so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times.” The pair dropped off bags of toys after learning that donations were down more than 50 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.