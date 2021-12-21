Celebrity Charity: Stars Who Use Their Influence to Give Back

Ludacris

In December 2021, the rapper revealed that he’s been hitting the streets in disguise to hand out gift cards to people in need. “My pops used to always say ‘If you give a homeless person money they’re just going to go buy booze wit it.’ I always wanted to disagree with him because as a kid, in my heart I always felt that couldn’t be 100% true,” the F9 star wrote via Instagram. “So I’ve been masked up/disguised experimenting in these streets, and giving the homeless food gift cards instead so that they have more of an incentive to buy food.”

In the video, the actor approached a person in a wheelchair and handed them a gift card for $50. “I flipped his theory, and i added my own twist to it because I REFUSE to NOT believe in HOPE,” Ludacris added.