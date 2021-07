Luke Combs

The country crooner quietly donated to a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral costs of three young men who died after attending his concert. Kole Sova, William “Richie” Mays Jr. and Dawson Brown attended the “Better Together” singer’s July 2021 performance at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan. The next day, the men were found dead in their travel trailer of assumed carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a CBS News report.