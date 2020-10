Mädchen Amick

When her son Sylvester was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a college student in 2011, the Riverdale star and her family turned to the National Alliance on Mental Illness as “a resource,” she told Us. By 2014, Amick became a vocal advocate for the charity. “I always look forward to any NAMI event,” she said. “The supportive community is a must in the recovery of those living with mental illness and the loved ones who support them.”