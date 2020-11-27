Michael Jordan

The former NBA star donated $2 million of his proceeds from The Last Dance documentary to food banks in Carolina and Chicago in November 2020. “In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in a statement ahead of Thanksgiving. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”