Orlando Bloom and Zooey Deschanel

Bloom and Deschanel took to social media in November 2020 to push for crowdsourcing donations for an ailing stunt person. Zach Hudson, who has done stunt work in Bloom’s film Pirates of the Caribbean, was diagnosed with ALS in early 2020. His wife, Monica Braunger Hudson, who has served as Deschanel’s stunt double on New Girl, has been struggling to take care of him and their daughters since they’re unable to get stunt work amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“If you have a few dollars to spare please consider donating,” the 500 Days of Summer star wrote via Instagram alongside a pic of her and Monica. Bloom, for his part, wrote on the app with a pic of himself and Zach: “He is currently bravely fighting ALS which is progressing much faster than expected. If you happen to be a fan of the movie and/or me please follow the link in my bio for ways you could be a blessing for this wonderful family.”