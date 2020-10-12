Patricia Heaton

The actress previously told Us she wanted to get in solved in a charity with “high impact, long term commitment to communities.” During a trip to Zambia, a waitress noticed her World Vision shirt and told her it was that very charity that made it possible for her to go to school. It was the moment the star of The Middle says she realized just the power of this Christian organization, which fights childhood poverty. “Jesus said, ‘Love God with your whole being, and love your neighbor as yourself,’” Heaton told Us. “World Vision is the perfect embodiment of that command. [The charity] reaches across religions and cultures to help people in need.”