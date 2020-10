Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña

After tragedy struck Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, many brave students turned grief into action. For Garrity and Peña, that meant penning a song, “Shine,” in memory of their fallen classmates. Proceeds from the song benefit the Shine MSD Fund for the victims and their families. The girls performed the ballad when they were honored at the Television Industry Advocacy Awards in September 2018.