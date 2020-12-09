Taylor Swift

In December 2020, the “Cardigan” singer gave $13,000 to two mothers, Nikki Cornwell and Shelbie Selewski, who are battling coronavirus. The individuals received the donations from Swift through their respective GoFundMe pages alongside with a sweet, supportive message.

“I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another,” the Grammy winner wrote on Cornwell’s page. She added a note to Selewski’s page that read, “I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season.”