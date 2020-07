‘The Fosters’ Cast

The Fosters alums Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Noah Centineo, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert and Danny Nucci announced they were helping to raise money for The Actors Fund in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former costars will virtually reunite and revisit the show’s pilot as part of a one-night special.