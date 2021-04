The Weeknd

The Weeknd announced in April 2020 that he was going to donate $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia amid the ongoing conflict between the government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray region.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” the singer, whose parents are from Ethiopia, said via Instagram.