Wendi McLendon-Covey

The Goldbergs star says getting involved with WriteGirl was “a happy accident.” After missing the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, she was free to act in the organization’s annual showcase of sketches and monologues written by young girls. “I couldn’t believe how amazing it was,” she told Us at the time. “I wish I’d had this when I was a teenager.” Now, she donates “to them as much as I can I would love to volunteer more with them…I do that show almost every spring and I try and get volunteers for them.”