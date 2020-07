Zelda Williams

On what would have been the 69th birthday of her late dad Robin Williams, the actress chose to give back to charity. “Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday,” she tweeted in July 2020. “So to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today ♥️ .”