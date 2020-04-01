Alan Merrill

Merrill’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Laura, who said on Facebook on March 29 that her father “seemed peaceful” before she was “rushed out” of his hospital room. The musician cowrote and recorded “I Love Rock and Roll” with his band The Arrows before Joan Jett turned it into a massive hit in 1982. “My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole,” Jett wrote after hearing the news of Merrill’s passing. “I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side.”