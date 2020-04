Floyd Cardoz

On March 25, Cardoz’s family confirmed his passing to Indian publication Scroll.in, who reported that the chef died at 59 from an infection after being diagnosed with coronavirus. The Top Chef Masters season 3 champion tested positive for the illness one week prior after checking himself into a New York City hospital. Cardoz is survived by his wife and business partner, Barkha Cardoz, and their two adult sons, Peter and Justin.