Joe Diffie

The country music star, who rose to popularity in the 1990s, died from complications related to COVID-19 on March 29. Diffie achieved five No. 1 hits on the Billboard country music chart throughout his career, including “Bigger Than the Beatles” and “Third Rock From the Sun.” The Grammy-winner was 61 at the time of his death and is survived by his five children: sons Parker, Drew and Tyler, and daughters Kara and Kylie.