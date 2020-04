Maria Mercader

The veteran CBS News journalist fell victim to COVID-19 at age 54. During her more than 30 years with the network, Mercader covered some of the biggest breaking news stories, including Princess Diana’s death and the 9/11 attacks. “Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” CBS News president Susan Zirinsky wrote in honor of her former colleague on March 29. “Maria was part of all of our lives … Maria was a gift we cherished.”