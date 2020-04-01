Mark Blum

The character actor’s untimely passing was confirmed on March 26 by the Playwrights Horizons. “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week,” the theater group tweeted. “Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.” The 69-year-old actor was best known for his roles in Crocodile Dundee, Desperately Seeking Susan, and more recently, Mozart in the Jungle.