Stars Who Drew Backlash for Their Controversial Views on Coronavirus

Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made headlines in November 2021 when he tested positive for COVID-19 after previously claiming he was “immunized.” The athlete was forced to quarantine 10 days and miss his game against the Kansas City Chiefs as he is considered unvaccinated by the NFL. The league also announced that they are investigating Rodgers and the Packers organization to make sure they didn’t go against COVID-19 protocol.

Two days after news of his diagnosis broke, Rodgers spoke out about his vaccination status in a lengthy diatribe on The Pat McAfee Show, claiming he “didn’t lie” about being immunized earlier in the year.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,’” Rodgers explained. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

The California native said multiple times that “health is not a one-size-fits all for everybody,” which is why he did a lot of research and studying about the vaccine choices during the off season. He also claimed he has an allergy to something in the mRNA vaccines, before stating that he underwent his own “immunization protocol” to protect himself and his teammates, but the NFL didn’t recognize it as being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“My desire to immunize myself was what was best to my body, which is why this is so important to me,” Rodgers continued. “My medical team advised me that the danger of having an adverse event [to the vaccination] was greater than getting COVID and recovering. I’m not telling somebody to get vaccinated or not get vaccinated. … Personal health decisions should be private. The shaming and the outing … Everyone has their own story. This shamming, cancel society, that is wrong.”