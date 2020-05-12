Bryan Adams

The Canadian musician came under fire for the way he introduced his acoustic Instagram performance on May 10. “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” he captioned the video post. “My message to them other than ‘thanks a f–king lot’ is go vegan.”